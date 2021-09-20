WATCH: Trooper 3 assists Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with finding missing person

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent tweet MSP First District, shows a video of Trooper 3 assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with locating a missing person.

The video dated Sept. 19 shows a man in a field, the video displaying text that says the man had been missing since 11:00 a.m. yesterday. The man’s LifeAlert device led authorities to a location South of Hanover, MI.

Authorities then locate and tend to the man, who is now safe.

“Nice work to all involved,” tweeted MSP First District.