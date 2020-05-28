Watch – Whitmer asks White House to extend National Guard in COVID-19 fight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer today sent a letter to President Trump requesting an extension of authority in order to use Michigan National Guard forces to combat the spread of COVID-19 through July 31, 2020.

Gov. Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are meeting with reporters today at 3:00 p.m. with information on the state’s efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The authority to use the Michigan National Guard, which provides for federal pay and benefits, is currently authorized by the President through June 24.

“The Michigan National Guard has been instrumental in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Michigan by performing testing throughout the state, distributing Personal Protective Equipment, food, and medical supplies, providing warehousing support, disinfecting public spaces, and assisting the Department of Health and Human Services with testing,” Governor Whitmer said.

In addition to requiring the authority to utilize the Michigan National Guard, Gov. Whitmer is making her request in order to ensure Guard members receive federal retirement and education benefits made available under the GI Bill.

If the authority expires on June 24, some Guard members will not be eligible to receive these benefits.