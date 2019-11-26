WATCH: Woman arrested after driving drunk on roundabout

Video from WNEM

Fenton, Mich.– A woman was arrested for driving drunk after she drove around a roundabout about six times.

The woman was driving around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 along Smitt’s Exit 80 in Fenton.

The woman had just left an argument and went for a drive to relieve stress and started going in a circle, Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross said to our media partners at WNEM.

When the driver left the roundabout, she ran over the curb and did some damage to the undercarriage of her vehicle making it inoperable, Cross said.

A different police officer had been conducting an accident investigation nearby, heard the crash and went to investigate.

That’s when the woman was pulled over.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated as well as reckless driving.