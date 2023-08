LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break at W Grand River and National Pkwy has caused traffic issues Friday morning, as the street is shut down to one lane.

6 News is on the scene this morning, and we are monitoring the situation.

A representative from the Lansing Board of Water and Light tells 6 News the situation is under control.

This is a developing story. 6 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.