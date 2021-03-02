Police: Waterloo Township shooting suspect arrested

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff announced in a social media post that Darvin Cole, 38, has been arrested in relation to a Feb. 23 shooting in Waterloo Township.

Cole was found in Summit Township, where the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team believed he was staying with a family member.

Cole was arrested and charged with “Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Firearm and Fugitive warrants.”

Cole is awaiting arraignment at the Jackson County Courthouse.

