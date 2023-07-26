LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last week, we saw some really cool pictures and videos from the Straits of Mackinac. Now, take a look at this–a waterspout formed over the area just before lunchtime last week Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says it only lasted for a few minutes, and thankfully there was no damage reported. But nonetheless, I’m sure it was a really cool sight to see.

You know, waterspouts in the Great Lakes aren’t uncommon, though normally we see these forming in the months of August, September and October.

We can think about waterspouts in two different ways–there are tornadic waterspouts and fair-weather waterspouts.

Tornadic waterspouts form in a very similar way to how regular tornadoes do. We have a rotating thunderstorm, and a vortex that extends down to the surface–in this case, over water–creating our waterspout. While these are the most destructive of the two, they aren’t the most common.

Most waterspouts will develop from non-thunderstorm clouds. These fair-weather waterspouts like their water to reach into the mid to upper 80s. That’s why, when they occur in the Great Lakes, they are in shallow water where the temperature is warmer.

But, more often than not we see these in tropical climates, like the Florida Keys, which is the “waterspout capital of the world,” with over 400 of these occurring a year.

Fair-weather waterspouts start out at the surface. We have that warm air evaporating and rising throughout the atmosphere. When that air comes in contact with stronger winds, it will begin to rotate. And as we continue to stretch out that column of air, it rotates even faster, creating our vortex. It’s almost like when an ice skater pulls in their arms so they can rotate faster–the same concept applies here.

On average, waterspouts last anywhere from two to 20 minutes. Either way, don’t underestimate them, as they can still be just as destructive as a tornado on land. So, while they can be cool to look at from afar, they still should be taken seriously.