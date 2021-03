LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Later this week the Waverly Road bridge that goes over the Grand River is set to close.

It will be out of commission on March 29-30 as crews work to cut trees in the area. After that, it will open temporarily, but according to the Ingham county Sheriff’s office, the deck railing and beams will soon be under re-construction.

That longer project will start back up on April 6th and is expected to last until Mid-September.