LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly Community Schools will make masks optional for students beginning April 4, the district announced on Facebook.

The district said if cases begin to spike again, a mask mandate may be put back in place.

Colt Early Childhood Education Center will continue mandating masks as several students are younger than five years old and cannot be vaccinated.

“Individual choices will be respected by all,” the district said on social media.

Waverly Schools will continue to enforce seating charts and report cases to the health department.