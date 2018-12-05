Wayne County child confirmed with acute flaccid myelitis
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- - The CDC confirmed a child in Wayne County has acute flaccid myelitis. This marks the first confirmed case of AFM in Michigan in 2018. Seven additional cases of AFM in Michigan remain under investigation.
AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing AFM.
As of November 30th, the CDC had confirmed 134 cases of AFM in 33 states, mostly in children.
