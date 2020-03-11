Wayne State University extends spring break amid coronavirus concerns

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Wayne State University announced it will extend its spring break for students and cancel all classes until Monday, March 23, 2020, citing coronavirus concerns.

The announcement comes after Michigan health officials confirmed that two people in Michigan have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the patients is from Oakland County and the other is from Wayne County.

Other Michigan Universities: University of Michigan, Central Michigan State University, Michigan Tech and Michigan State University have moved classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For more updates regarding classes and scheduling activities at Wayne State University, visit the following page: https://wayne.edu/coronavirus