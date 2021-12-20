‘We appreciate the apology’: Lansing pastors respond to Ingham County Sheriff’s comments on gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Assembly of Lansing Pastors released its official response to the City of Lansing’s gun violence press conference. It was a meeting focused on addressing the record number of homicides in Lansing this year.

Officials like State Representative Sarah Anthony and Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner spoke at the event.

Lansing pastor, Terrence J. King, said he agreed with some of the comments made that day.

“Sarah Anthony who really talked about accountability. And I really really appreciate what the superintendent did was he took ownership said, ‘that’s on me,’ ” Pastor King said.

While other comments, pastors said they did not agree with. Specifically, the ones made by Ingham County Sheriff, Scott Wriggelsworth.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said, “The vast majority of gun violence in this community is being committed by people of color against people of color.”

Today, the sheriff apologized for those comments.

Lansing Pastor, Chris A. Maxie, said they accept his apology, but that work still needs to be done.

“We appreciate the apology but again actions speak louder than words,” Pastor Maxie said.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said he plans to reach out to the Assembly of Lansing Pastors to continue this discussion with them.

The pastors said they welcome that conversation because, at the end of the day, they said everyone must work together to address gun violence in the city.

“Each sector of our community… whether law enforcement, faith leaders, business industries, community organizers, education, every sect that’s there… we need to come together,” Pastor King said.

The pastors said they have sent a proposal to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor addressing 5 critical areas of concern within the Lansing community. Gun violence was number one.

They said he’s reviewed their proposal, and the next step is to schedule a meeting with him to discuss what actions to take.