“We are all family, we’re all part of Lansing” ThanksLansing celebrates community diversity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Refugee Development Center held their 6th annual ThanksLansing Celebration event tonight.

The event is put on to support refugees as well as immigrants in the community and anyone from the community was welcome to come.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to come together and see this great diversity, you can look around the room and see people from all corners of the world,” said Executive Director of the Refugee Development Center, Erika Brown-Binion. “Long term residents who are right here in Lansing and it’s a way to connect and it’s a way to build bridges and really just be thankful.”

People shared henna tattoos, food from all around the world, music and even clothing to show just what makes their culture so special.

But organizers of the event say it’s not just the food and items that bring diversity to this celebration and community.

“Refugees bring such a different perspective to all of us, and knowing the horrific the challenges that they’ve encountered in their lives and what they bring to our community and the determination and dedication to make their life better, not only for themselves but for their children, it puts things in perspective,” said Brown-Binion.

The money raised from the event goes towards the Refugee Development Center’s programs such as after school programs, English classes, a boys soccer team, a girls sewing club and other programs.