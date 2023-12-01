LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane has openly criticized the widespread availability and proliferation of guns in U.S. communities. Now he says he’s on a mission to crack down on gun violence in the Lansing area.

“Our office has charged 447 felony firearm offenses during my tenure as the Ingham County Prosecutor,” Dewane said in a news release Friday. “During the same time last year, only 95 firearm charges were prosecuted. That is a difference of 352 gun charges prosecuted.”

Dewane took over as prosecutor on Dec. 31, 2022, after the judges of the 30th Circuit Court appointed him to take over for his predecessor, Carol Siemon, who retired.

Siemon made the controversial decision during her tenure to limit the filing of gun-related charges, pointing to racial inequality in the carrying out of firearm policies. She also decided to stop prosecuting minor traffic crimes, citing routine racial discrimination in non-public traffic stops.

Sept. 2023: More than 80 guns removed from Lansing streets in three months, police say. (Lansing Police Dept.)

In his statement Friday, Dewane praised new state gun laws supported this year by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislators, including safe storage, universal background checks, red flag laws and a law limiting the holding of guns by people with domestic violence misdemeanor convictions.

He said his office, along with law enforcement, is doing its part at the local level.

“Working with the Lansing Police Department and law enforcement agencies across this region, we are taking guns off the streets and once again, the Prosecutor’s office is enforcing our gun laws – including the law that prohibits criminals from carrying guns while they are committing additional felonies – like robberies, assaults and murders,” Dewane said in the statement Thursday. “For too long, these felony firearm cases were denied and dismissed.”

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane. (Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office)

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee in November called on state lawmakers to enact stricter gun penalties. They said they’re frustrated with the high rate of gun violence in Lansing,

There have been close to 1,000 shots-fired calls in Lansing in 2023, hundreds of guns seized by LPD this year and 14 homicides in Lansing as of this Tuesday.

Dewane filed a statement of organization in February and updated it in March, which indicates that he intends to campaign to retain the office of prosecutor in the November 2024 election.