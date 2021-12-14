‘We have got to do something,’ Dozens attend anti-violence conversation at Eastern High School

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gathered together in the Lansing Eastern High School cafeteria were teachers, parents, school leaders, and community members.

In small groups, they shared with one another what safety means to them.



Someone taking part in tonight’s discussion was Lisa Coon. Her son is a Sophomore at Eastern High School.



“I want to be able to know I can send him to school and that he’s gonna return at the end of the day,” Coon said.



She said her son has stayed home before because he had concerns about a potential threat at school.

“We wanted him to know that we’re listening to him and not just dismissing his concerns and stuff like that,” Coon said.



She said she’s going to continue tonight’s discussion back home with her son.

“See what he thinks might be a good idea. See if he has any ideas,” Coon said.



Lesha Broomes was also among the crowd tonight. She is a fourth-grade teacher for the Lansing School District.

“I feel like I’m lying to my students when I say they’re safe,” Broomes said.



Broomes got emotional pleading for her community’s help to address violence in schools.

“We need you. We are doing everything we can every day,” Broomes said.



In the end, groups wrote solutions and resources to improve safety for young people. Broomes said while one discussion won’t fix it all, she has more peace knowing others care about safety for her students just like she does.

“Coming tonight and seeing all the people who are concerned and they care and they’re willing to put heads together and see what we can do that makes me feel hopeful,” Broomes said.