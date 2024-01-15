PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – Two men who have no experience as firefighters rushed into a smoke-filled apartment building. Chris Walker, a Portland police officer, and Ryan Honsowitz, a city of Portland public works employee, rushed into the Edgemont Apartment building on Jan. 5, helping usher nearly two dozen people to safety.

Much of the building ruins are snow-covered but Walker remembers his first thoughts as the smoke poured out.

“We have to go,” said Walker. He’s been on patrol for a year with Portland Police Department. “We have got to clear out this building and we have to do it now”, he said.

The moment the roof collapsed in at the Edgemont Apartments during a Jan. 5 fire. (COURTESY PORTLAND POLICE DEPT.)

Walker came to the department with 15 years of experience in law enforcement, but he says never been in a similar situation.

Early that Friday morning, a fire tore through the building with nearly 2 dozen people still inside.

City officials credited the fast action of the two men in helping save 22 elderly people.

Walker said he first noticed the smoke casting a haze along Grand River Avenue, blocks away from the apartment building.

“It got thicker and thicker to the point where it was either going to be this building or one of the houses,” he said.

Honsowitz was also tracking the smoke from a distance and he arrived right behind Walker.

The duo were beside each other as Walker radioed the situation into dispatch shortly after 6:30 a.m. Then the duo made a beeline for the apartment building that was pouring smoke, and rushed in.

“You could hear the fire crackling already above us,” recalled Honsowitz. “So, I know the fire was going but I thought we had a little more time than we did.”

Walker said they first cleared the center hallway before splitting up to warn the building’s elderly residents. As they helped the last people leave the building, the roof started to collapse.

“I got out to the hallway and he’s yelling at me ‘the lobby’s gone!’” said Walker of Honsowitz’s warnings. “We can’t go out, the fire’s coming.”

Portland Fire Department arrives at the Jan. 5 Edgemont Apartment fire. (COURTESY PORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Walker’s dashboard camera captured the moment part of the roof collapsed into the building.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the duo had assisted all 22 residents out of the burning building. They were safe.

The men say they are relieved that everyone got out safely and are amazed at the community praise and outpouring of praise and support from the community. Particularly from those people who had called the building home until the fire.

Honsowitz remains shocked about his actions that day.

“Afterward, I was driving away,” he said. “I’m like, ‘that was intense.’”

Both men were evaluated on scene by medical crews, and cleared. They are both back on the job.

Saturday, community organizers will host a fundraiser at the Portland VFW to assist those left homeless as a result of the fire.