‘We train annually’: Mid-Michigan law enforcement prepared for active shooting

The shooting at Oxford High School has sent shockwaves across the state, including right here in mid-Michigan.



As more details come out about this tragedy, one thing that’s been reiterated by law enforcement involved is how their officers training made all the difference.



“That training can, does, and did I believe in this situation save lives,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.



In Ingham County, Captain Andy Daenzer said its active violence training has prepared deputies for similar situations.



“We train annually with all local law enforcement agencies on our response and our goal is to get in there as quick as we possibly can and eliminate that threat,” Capt. Daenzer said.

Over in Clinton County, Sheriff Lawrence Jerue said it has refresher courses annually and trains twice a year on how to respond to an active shooter.



“In our training process, what we have is an all-county response. In other words, every law enforcement agency in the county is immediately going to respond to that location,” Sheriff Jerue said.



Sheriff Jerue said they train inside schools after classes are out to get familiar with the layout of the buildings.



While this is a situation no one wants to imagine, they said it’s important to be ready.

“God forbid I never want to see it happen anywhere to anyone, but when it happens, we’re gonna be prepared to handle it,” Sheriff Jerue said.



Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the department’s last active shooting training was in 2019, and that they’re planning one for next Spring