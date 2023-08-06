BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Rainy weather caused delays at the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Michigan International Speedway.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 race was previously slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. but was pushed back to 4:05 p.m., officials with NASCAR announced on social media.

Racer’s vehicles were stationed to the pit road, as NASCAR crews worked to dry out the track at the Michigan International Speedway until conditions were safe for driving.

Tens of thousands of fans waited anxiously for the race to begin, which is now underway.

You can follow live updates on the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race at NASCAR.com.