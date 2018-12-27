Weather Wednesday: Spirits of Christmas weather

As the world seems to slow down around the holidays for a time of merriment and joy, the weather is always a constant on that day.

Whether you watch the forecast for travel purposes or the beloved White Christmas chances, Christmas Day weather has seen its extremes.

This week’s Weather Wednesday looks into Christmas Day weather of the past, present and future with inspiration from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Check out the video above as StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips explains the Christmas spirits.