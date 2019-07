StormTracker 6 meteorologists Jim Geyer and Diane Phillips went down to Hillsdale Monday evening for a “Skywarn” class.

What is a Skywarn class? It’s a volunteer program to train severe weather spotters.

They had a chance to talk to Michael Lewis from the National Weather Service office in northern Indiana, which covers Branch and Hillsdale counties.

As you can see in the video above, he emphasized the importance of storm spotters and their roll in possibly saving lives.