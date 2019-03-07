Weather Wednesday: The science behind measuring snow depth

As the transition from winter to spring occurs, we start to notice many changes around Mid-Michigan.

One could be rising river levels, which leads to concerns for flooding.

To help aid with flood predictions, weather observers can take a measurement of the total amount of snow on the ground called snow depth.

After measuring the total snow depth, the snow must be melted and the water equivalency must be measured.

Once we have the water equivalency measured, the data can be used for multiple industries, and most importantly in Mid-Michigan is flood prediction.

In this week’s Weather Wednesday, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips takes this look at the science behind snow depth.