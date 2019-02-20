Weather Wednesday: The science of making ice wine

In this week’s edition of Weather Wednesday, Storm Tracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips met with David and Deborah Burgdorf, owners of Burgdorf Winery, to discuss how they produce their award-winning ice wine.

Whether or not the snow is falling, the cold temperatures are the key to producing the tasteful beverage.

There are many rules to follow when making ice wine, and Michigan’s cold winters help to support the ice wine industry.

