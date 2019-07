Two weeks ago, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Jim Geyer was in Frankenmuth for the city’s annual “Snowfest”.

Jim had the tough job of judging various cook-offs, usually desserts.

And this year he was also hanging-out with some of the snow sculptors, talking about, what else?

Weather.

This year was a challenge for the snow sculpters because the first day was mild with either light rain or drizzle.

Jim explains the science behind the magic of sculpting snow in this week’s Weather Wednesday.