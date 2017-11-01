Weather Wednesday: Weather and Wine

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WLNS) — A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier and Michigan native was killed by a falling tree during a training exercise at Fort Pickett on Monday night.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Sullivan, 34, a native of Chesaning, Michigan, died from his injuries after severe weather knocked over a tree during training.

The incident occurred during the annual training event. On Monday evening, a large tree in the training area fell on Chief Warrant Officer Sullivan resulting in fatal injuries. The tree also struck a parked up-armored Humvee that injured the two Soldiers near the vehicle.

The two injured soldiers are assigned to the 952nd Quartermaster Company, Livonia, Michigan. Both Soldiers were treated and released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

Sullivan served as a petroleum systems technician assigned to 13th Quartermaster Detachment, 645th Regional Support Group, 103d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in Livonia, Michigan.

Sullivan joined the Army in June 2003 and deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008. He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and commissioned in 2014.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Kevin Sullivan is survived by his mother, father and sister. The incident is under investigation.