HOLT, Mich (WLNS) -- When Jennifer Spencer was just a year old, she experienced her first seizure. It would be the first of many as the years passed. She says somehow she survived 21 seizures in a day. Living with Epilepsy was a challenge, but by 11 years old, she and her parents got the help they needed.

Jennifer underwent brain surgery at Henry Ford in Detroit and the following day went seizure-free. It has been 25 years since that surgery, and Jennifer has never experienced another seizure. She says she has been able to live on her own, drive a car, and work... something that might not have been possible without that procedure.