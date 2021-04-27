Web Extra: CDC releases graphic on outdoor safety and mask wearing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/CBS) – The Center for Disease Control released a graphic on Tuesday that breaks down how safe activities are for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

According to the graphic, fully vaccinated people are considered “safe” in nearly every setting, even without a mask, except for large gatherings such as “crowded, outdoor events, like a live performance, parade or sports event,” where the CDC says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to attend as long as they wear a mask.

Unvaccinated people should take extra precautions, but are generally safe around vaccinated friends and family without a mask.

Take a look at the full graphic above.