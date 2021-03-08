Web Extra: CDC unveils guidelines on what fully vaccinated people should continue to do

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – The Center for Disease Control has released a set of guidelines detailing what those fully vaccinated can do to curb the spread of COVID-19 .

Even if you are vaccinated, the CDC recommends wearing masks and social distancing when out in public.

Masks are not required when around people who are fully vaccinated.



While the vaccines are effective, they are not foolproof. If you have COVID-19 symptoms the CDC recommends you get tested, even if you are vaccinated.

Check out the full guidelines in the video above.