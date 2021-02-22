Web Extra: Dr. Fauchi gives remarks as U.S. reaches 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci sat down with ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos and reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic as the U.S. passes 500,000 deaths.

“If you look back historically, we’ve done worse than any other country. And we’re a highly developed, rich country,” said Fauci.

Fauci reminisced when 240,000 deaths seemed hyperbolic. That number has since more than doubled.

In an article from the Wall Street Journal, a doctor at John Hopkins said that the U.S. will achieve herd immunity by April.

Fauci says while current trends are good, we can’t get complacent.

“We can’t declare victory because that curve is coming down so sharply,” he said.

Take a look at the full interview above.