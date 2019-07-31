WEB EXTRA: Exclusive One-on-One with Retiring LPD Chief

Effective August 1, 2019, the Lansing Police Department will have a new top cop.

Retiring Chief Mike Yankowski has led the department for the last 6 years and announced he was stepping down from the position in early July, after serving a total of 25 years at the Lansing Police Department.

When he was 13 years old, Yankowski moved from New York to Michigan with his family, so his father could continue working in the automotive industry.

He started his law enforcement career at LPD in 1994, after graduating from Ferris State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. At the time, Ferris State was a leader in criminal justice.

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Chief Yankowski for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Chivon’s main report aired on July 31, 2019 on 6 News at 5:30. But, there was a lot more she wanted to include in the report, and didn’t have time for.

So, you can watch more of that sit-down above, which includes some “close calls” while on the job, one of the Chief’s biggest injuries, and a magical moment involving an 11 year old boy that really touched Yankowski’s heart.