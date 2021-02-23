WEB EXTRA: LA County officials describe Tiger Woods’ car accident

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WLNS/CBS) – LA County Officials described the response to pro golfer Tiger Woods’ car crash in a press conference on Tuesday.

Officials said that Woods was conscious when officers arrived and was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he remains in stable but serious condition.

Lomita Station Captain James Powers said in the conference:

“Now exactly what was said is unknown, but he was conscious. Our personnel make an assessment to make a determination on the level of consciousness, make sure they’re breathing, control any serious bleeding, and then control and address any serious injuries. It was brought to my attention that he had serious leg injuries and that was assessed at the incident. The jaws of life are used as part of a package to extricate people that are trapped in vehicles. But it was later determined and brought to the attention that the jaws of life were not used to extricate Tiger Woods,”

