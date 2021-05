WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – President Joe Biden said that around “90%” of infrastructure jobs created by the American Jobs Plan won’t require a college degree.

He said the jobs will require “Hard work, grit and sweat.”

“Nearly 90% of all the infrastructure jobs that this is gonna create won’t require a college degree. 75% of them won’t even require an associate’s degree,” he said.

Take a look.