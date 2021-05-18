Web Extra: President Biden test drives new electric Ford F150 Lightning

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) – “This sucker’s fast!” President Joe Biden test drove the new electric Ford F150 Lightning pickup truck on Tuesday in Dearborn.

“How did does it feel to be behind the wheel?” one reporter asked. Once the President is sworn in, they lose the ability to drive on public roads, a rule that isn’t backed by law but is heavily enforced by secret service.

While speaking to reporters, Biden said he would buy an F150 Lightning for himself, adding that it can reach 60 miles-per-hour in 4.3 seconds.

“Can I ask you a quick question about Israel?” one reporter asked.

“Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it,” the President said. “I’m only teasing,” he clarified.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) accompanied President Biden on his trip.

“The rollout of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning reinforces what we’ve always known: there’s no limit to what American ingenuity and manufacturing can accomplish, and Michigan’s workers will always come through.,” she said in a statement

“But as I walked through this bustling plant today, I was also thinking of the three plants across Michigan, including GM’s Grand River Assembly Plant in my district, that are currently sitting idle because of a shortage of 14-cent microchips, made largely overseas. “

The Ford F150 has been the best selling vehicle in America for the last 40 years.