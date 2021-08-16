Web Extra: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON D.C., (WLNS) – President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Monday regarding the removal of US troops from Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s recent gains in the region.

“The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”, the president said.

President Biden said he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, adding: “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”

