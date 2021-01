MUNICH, Germany (WLNS/CBS) – Workers of a Munich hospital are receiving some help from a robotic janitor.

Franziska the robot cleans floors, sings and tells jokes.

The hospital says most people react positively to “her.”

The robot is in a test phase, but she’s already helping the hospital.

The time she spends cleaning the floors allows hospital workers to focus on cleaning other surfaces.

Watch the video above for more.