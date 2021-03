WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Vice President Kamala Harris delivered pre-recorded remarks to the United Nations Status of Women on Tuesday.

Harris, the first female Vice President, stressed the progress the U.S. has made with women in government, but said there was still a “long way to go.”

“While the United States still has work to do, we, too, are making progress—and that women strengthen our democracy everyday,” said the Vice President.

Check out the video above for her full remarks.