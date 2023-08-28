Choice Farm Market in Webberville is forming a ‘hub’ for gas cards and other donations, Aug. 27-28. (Choice Farm Market)

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — For a second day, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is hosting a “hub” Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to distribute water, ice, gas cards and nonperishable donated items.

The market said on Facebook Sunday it is collecting items for families affected by Thursday’s storm.

“If you would like to donate gas cards for those running generators, or nonperishable items like dog, cat food, diapers, batteries, etc. … Anything you can do will make a huge difference in someone’s life!”

The market is partnering with DTE on Sunday and Monday to distribute the ice and water.

Choice Farm Market is at 4212 Holt Road in Webberville.