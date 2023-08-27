WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Webberville Community Schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28. The school district announced the Monday district-wide closure in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

Severe storms Thursday night, including an EF-2 tornado in Ingham and Livingston counties, left homes, business and other structures with severe damage

In addition to structural damage around mid-Michigan, many homes and businesses remain without power Sunday and some are expected to be without power on Monday.