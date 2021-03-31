Webinar series addresses Line 5 project

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the National Wildlife Federation are starting a new webinar series specific to Michigan residents.

It will address key topics and debunk, what they say, are myths from Enbridge Energy regarding the Line 5 pipeline project.

In fact, the first webinar is titled “The worst location for an oil pipeline: a review of the risks” — focusing on the overall safety of the project.

Various officials from the Wildlife Foundation will also make guest appearances on the series to discuss related topics.

This week’s speaker is Beth Wallace who is the managing director of the Great Lakes Business Network.

Today’s online web series begins at noon.