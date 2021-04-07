Webinar series on Line 5 project continues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, officials with the National Wildlife Federation are continuing their webinar series.

It addresses key topics and debunks, what they say, are myths from Enbridge Energy in regards to their Line 5 pipeline project.

This week’s webinar is titled, “Prioritizing The Protection of the Great Lakes over the interest of an oil company”.

The main focus is the safety of the project in relation to the neighboring five great lakes which federation officials believe would be at risk if a problem with the pipeline took place.

This week’s guest speaker is Beth Wallace, who is the Managing Director of the Great Lakes Business Network.

Today’s online web episode is scheduled to begin at noon.