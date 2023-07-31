LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a weekend filled with gun violence, many in the Lansing community want change.

There were multiple incidents of gun violence in the capitol city over the weekend. At least one person is dead and several others are in the hospital.

Several people, including teenagers, were shot after a party on Lansing’s south side.

Advocates in the community say all this could’ve been avoided, as well as one of the victim’s closest friends who says she is praying for him tonight.

“It was shocking, and I didn’t really know what to do,” Adian Ealy said.

Acts of gun violence continue to affect many around Lansing. Those affected include a teen and her mother, who says one of the five victims shot after party at Logan Square is fighting for his life.

“He got shot nine times, and that’s a lot,” Ealy said. “They’re saying that soon they’ll be able to know if he can walk again.”

“I consider that concert a death trap. Of course the kids had a great time, but they were enticed there by that great time into an environment that clearly wasn’t safe for them,” said Erica Munchbach.

Lansing City Council Member Adam Hussain thinks it could have been avoided.

“We’ve shut down illegal gambling establishments; we’ve had businesses here that were fronts for drug operations; we’ve had allegations of brothels here. So, we should’ve had some oversight from our LPD that night,” Hussain said.

The Logan Square incident wasn’t the only the shooting this past weekend. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed.

Video shows the police chase, shortly after the shooting. LPD says a 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel.

“Both these cases are still considered active investigations. So we are still looking for the public’s assistance. We’ve received a number of tips, and it’s made a significant impact of how we’ve preceded in these investigations,” said Lansing Assistant Police Chief Robert Backus.

The 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with that shooting.

As for this Ealy, she’s hoping for the best for her friend.

“They wanted to start new and get a job and get their life together, and stop doing the things that they did because they thing it’s time to step up.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor issued a statement saying the city is investing to mentor youth and prevent gun violence through programs like the Mikey23 Foundation and many others.