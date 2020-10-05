Let’s Talk About This: Super Pumpkin and French Spiderman

In Wisconsin, the battle for the biggest pumpkin took place at the annual giant pumpkin growers contest. This years winner was a 2,015 pound pumpkin grown by Jim Ford. Ford says he’s been growing pumpkins for nearly 20 years and hopes to beat the world record one day and grow a pumpkin that weighs more than 2,600 pounds.

AND

Alain Roberts is called the French Spiderman for a reason. He’s back in the news after climbing a skyscraper without a harness. The building he’s climbing is more than 32 stories tall and took place in Frankfurt, Germany. This stunt will cost him, as Roberts now faces fines from police after making the unauthorized climb.