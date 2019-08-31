South Carolina group finds two-headed hatchling

UPDATE: NASA named a golf-ball-sized rock on the red planet the “Rolling Stones rock.”

Scientists gave it the name after the InSight Mars lander touched down back in November. Its landing thrusters blew the rock about 3 feet.

“NASA has given us something we have always dreamed of, our very own rock on Mars. I can’t believe it,” Mick Jagger told the crowd after grooving through a rendition of “Tumbling Dice.” ″I want to bring it back and put it on our mantelpiece.”

ORIGINAL STORY: On a video posted to Twitter, the Iron Man star announces he is "bubbling with anticipation" about something that NASA, the Rolling Stones, the Rose Bowl and Mars have in common.

The announcement is expected to be released later this evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.