Cameras catch woman using saw to break into Botox clinic

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Houston are looking for a woman who used a power tool to break into a Botox clinic and steal anti-aging products.

Sugar Land police say surveillance cameras captured the burglary Friday night at the Botox RN MD Spa.

The footage (seen above) shows a woman approaching the locked door of the spa and trying unsuccessfully to open it. She then retrieves a battery-powered grinding saw from a light-colored Mercedes SUV and uses it to cut into the clinic’s front door.

Authorities say the woman stole an undisclosed amount of products from the clinic before driving away.