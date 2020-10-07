Check This Out: Bear wanders into motel lobby in middle of the night

ESTES PARK, Colo. – (WLNS)

An employee at a Colorado lodge captured video of an unusual guest — a black bear — that wandered through the lobby and hallways.

Anna Williams, who works at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, said she was working late when she heard a crashing sound in the lobby about 2 a.m. She then discovered that the bear had wandered into the building.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say, there had been five previous reports of bears entering the YMCA of the Rockies since July.