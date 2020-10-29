Let’s Talk About This: Long-awaited family reunion & raccoon round-up

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Let’s Talk About This….

A woman from Vermont reunited with her South Korean family for the first time in 44 years. She was only two years old when she lost her family at a market and was later put in an orphanage. Due to a DNS test, she found her family and spoke to them through a video call. They’re hoping to re-connect in person when the covid-19 restrictions end.

and…

A Texas high school shared security camera footage of 7 teachers and an animal control worker chasing a loose raccoon through the empty hallways of the school. The animal eventually escaped out of the building through an open door.