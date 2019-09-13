Pig runs hog wild at elementary school, ends up in ‘jail’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A local news organization reports that for the fourth time, Leroy – a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig – wandered over to Brennan Elementary School in South Carolina.
This lead officials to slap the owner, Mcgregor Wallace, with citations for owning a pig within city limits and having a fugitive pet.
Wallace says Leroy is his emotional support animal meant to help him deal with PTSD from domestic trauma.
Wallace says he got Leroy several months ago to replace a standard pig that grew too big. He says Leroy is clever and knows how to open the home’s gate when Wallace isn’t home. The pig also can open the refrigerator.
The 7-month-old swine is now facing an uncertain future at Columbia’s animal shelter.
Wallace said he is worried that Leroy is not being fed proper food and is being traumatized by barking dogs.
“It’s abuse,” he said.
Animal Control director Marli Drum, director of the city of Columbia Animal Services, confirmed Leroy’s incarceration, but wouldn’t comment further, citing Wallace’s pending court case.
Wallace is scheduled to go to court in October. Each citation carries fine of more than $1,000, he said.
“I can’t pay $4,000,” Wallace said. “Maybe I can work something out. I just want to get my pig back.”