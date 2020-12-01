Second mysterious monolith found in Romania

FILE – This Nov. 18, 2020, file photo provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a metal monolith in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah. The mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said. The Bureau of Land Management said it had received credible reports that the three-sided stainless steel structure was removed on Nov. 27. (Utah Department of Public Safety via AP, File)

(WLNS) – Just days after the mysterious monolith in Utah disappeared, a second one has been found in Romania.

According to the Daily Mail, this monolith is located on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania.

Similar to its counterpart in Utah, no one knows where this object came from, and it seemingly appeared out of no where.

According to an Instagram post by Ross Bernards, he claims four men appeared on Friday night and took down the monolith in Utah.

His claims seem to be backed by two pictures that he took while hiking the area that night.