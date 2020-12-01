Second mysterious monolith found in Romania

(WLNS) – Just days after the mysterious monolith in Utah disappeared, a second one has been found in Romania.
According to the Daily Mail, this monolith is located on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania.
Similar to its counterpart in Utah, no one knows where this object came from, and it seemingly appeared out of no where.
According to an Instagram post by Ross Bernards, he claims four men appeared on Friday night and took down the monolith in Utah.
His claims seem to be backed by two pictures that he took while hiking the area that night.