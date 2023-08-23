LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Community College’s Welcome Week celebration is back.

Welcome Week allows new students to get oriented with the campus, improve their college experience and meet their fellow Stars and staff.

The Welcome Week festivities continued this morning at the Donuts with the Dean event.

You can Party with the Prez tomorrow, Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside on the mall near the Gannon Building entrance. Dr. Robinson will also be in the dunk tank at 12:45 p.m.

The first 100 students will receive a free t-shirt. There will also be free food, games, great prizes such as laptops and a chance to win cash and gift cards sponsored by CASE Credit Union.