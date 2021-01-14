Well-rested DeWitt gets another crack at Muskegon

It’s been over two months since the DeWitt football team last played a game. The Panthers will take on Muskegon in the Division III state semifinals. A rematch of the 2019 state semifinal game.

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) – After over two months, it’s finally game week for the DeWitt football team.

“It’s really exciting,” DeWitt senior linebacker, Grant Uyl said Wednesday at practice. “The last game we played was on Nov. 13. So all this time waiting and hoping that we get to play is finally coming to fruition.”

With teams all across the state of Michigan competing for a regional title last weekend, DeWitt already had its ticket punched to the state semifinals after a Lakeshore forfeit.

As a result, the Panthers(10-0) are set to take on Muskegon(9-1) in the Division III state semifinals at Lansing Catholic High School on Saturday.

The Big Reds picked up a 24-0 win over East Grand Rapids in the regional championship. So, with one team having played last week, and another on a bye, who’s got the advantage?

“We didn’t get the game experience, they did, which certainty is a plus for them,” DeWitt football coach, Rob Zimmerman said. “Plus for us is that we banked on them winning so we’ve gotten to work towards them for three whole weeks.”

“We have the advantage of rest while they got to play a game and get used to the swing of a game week,” Uyl said. “I really think those things will cancel themselves out and it should be a great game Saturday.”

If you were to compare the 2019 season to this season, there’s been a lot of differences, but there is one thing that’s similar.

DeWitt and Muskegon meeting in the Division III state semifinals.

Last season, Muskegon knocked off Dewitt, 28-21, to advance to the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit. And that’s all the motivation DeWitt needs.

“We have a lot of kids back off that team but we got to be ready to go mentality and not make the mistakes that I think are a characteristic of having taking a break, because they’re a great program,” Zimmerman said.

“It’s a lot of excitement to have a chance to win and go to Ford Field but we gotto play a great team in Muskegon first,” Uyl said. “They’re a really complete football team. We’re going to have to play one of our best games of the year to get a win.”

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 1 p.m. If you can’t make the game, you can watch on Fox Sports Detroit.