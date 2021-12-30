Wendy’s to offer free chicken nuggets and baconator fries until January 2nd

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Customers are able to walk into Wendy’s and get a free six-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase on Wendy’s app until January 2nd.

You can even buy the spicy nuggets too!

In order to redeem the offer, head to the Wendy’s app.

“This week, use the offer in our app to get a FREE 6 PC Spicy Nuggs with any purchase. Regular nuggs work, too, if you’re not that cold. Either way, cuddle up with your nuggs before the snow melts and cuddling season is over,” the website said.

You can redeem a similar offer on the fast-food chain’s Baconator fries.

Wendy’s states the two offers can not be combined.

