‘We’re not giving up hope’: Search for missing teen reaches day four

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The search for a missing teen last seen in East Lansing Continues.

Brendan Santo is an 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student from the Detroit area. He was visiting friends at MSU and hasn’t been seen since Friday night.

As of early Tuesday evening, police say there has still not been any sign of Santo, but it is certainly not because of lack of effort.

MSU police are leading the investigation but have called in a number of special agencies and technologies to assist.

By air, with helicopters and drones.

By boat Led by specialists with the Michigan State Police marine dive team.

And on foot, as Michigan State Police, Michigan State University police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s office work together to try and find Santo

“The Red Cedar River is of particular interest,” said Michigan State University Police Investigator Chris Rozman. “Just due to the close proximity of where Brendan was last seen.”

The dive team has been out since Tuesday morning sweeping the river, and MSU Rozman says the search will continue until they are certain it’s clear.

At this point, he says there is no reason to suspect foul play, saying everyone has cooperated in the investigation.

“They have interviewed everyone who last had contact or spoke with Brendan,” Rozman said of the efforts of investigators. “They’ve also reviewed surveillance cameras and we’ve utilized advanced investigative techniques to include cellular telephone, smartphone and GPS data as well. “

On top of that, signs have been plastered across campus In hopes of finding anybody who can help solve this case.

Rozman says now is the time to keep the Santo’s in mind, who are hoping for the best.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the Santo family, we’ve provided them with a place to stay while they’re here at MSU and we’re doing everything that we can to support them during this difficult time,” Rozman said. “So we remain hopeful while at the same time acknowledging that he’s been missing over three days now.

“We’re not giving up hope or quitting and all of our officers and investigators are working to bring this case to resolution.”